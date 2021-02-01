Fed Circ. Weighs Caterpillar Bid To Bulldoze Rival Patents

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges pressed Caterpillar Inc. on Monday to explain why it believes the Patent Trial and Appeal board erred in tossing evidence about a rival's road-milling machine technology after the board found the argument was made too late. Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O'Malley asked a lawyer for Caterpillar whether the panel would have to find that PTAB abused its discretion when it disregarded testimony from a company expert who argued that the patent claims Caterpillar is challenging relied on prior art. In a sprawling intellectual property battle that ropes in a dispute over the patent claims at the U.S. International Trade...

