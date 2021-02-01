Chicago Files 1st Suit Over Flavored Tobacco After New Ban

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Windy City has sued an e-cigarette seller over its alleged sales of flavored tobacco products and for marketing to minors, saying the site flaunts its defiance of both federal regulations and local age restrictions on buying tobacco and electronic cigarettes. In a complaint filed in Illinois federal court on Friday, the city of Chicago said Vapes.com, which is owned by Equte LLC, markets and sells flavored e-cigarettes to residents, despite a new law passed in September that makes it illegal to sell such products to Chicagoans. According to the city, a supervisor with the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS