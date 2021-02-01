SEC Names ESG Adviser Amid More Progressive Agenda

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday it has named a former agency attorney and ex-adviser to President Joe Biden as its first ever senior policy adviser for environmental, social and governance regulatory issues. Satyam Khanna, who was most recently a resident fellow at NYU School of Law's Institute for Corporate Governance and Finance, previously served as counsel to former SEC commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr. and was a litigation associate at McDermott Will & Emery LLP earlier in his career. Allison Herren Lee, the SEC's acting chair, said in a statement that "having a dedicated advisor on these issues...

