NLRB Counters Casino In Bid To Make It Bargain With Union

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas casino downplayed the effects of a new benefits plan allegedly intended to erode workers' union support when arguing against an injunction that would force the company to bargain, the National Labor Relations Board has told a Nevada federal judge. In a reply brief filed Saturday, the NLRB said NP Red Rock LLC, which operates as Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, distorted the evidence when urging the court not to issue an order that would force it to bargain with the the joint bargaining agent for Culinary Workers Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 due to alleged violations...

