McDermott, Deloitte Deny Liability For Advice In £39M Suit

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 6:55 PM GMT) -- Deloitte LLP and McDermott Will & Emery UK LLP argued they shouldn't have to cover an investor's £39 million ($53 million) tax bill because they didn't advise him on the merits of investing in a scheme to start economic growth in deprived areas of the U.K. Deloitte said in a defense filing Jan. 29 that it was hired by Christopher Rokos to provide him with tax advice, rather than advising him on whether he should invest in data centers being built in the northeast of England. Law firm McDermott noted in a separate defense filed with the High Court on Jan. 29 that...

