Ship Owner Denies Blame For $2.5M Damage To Vessel

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 6:44 PM GMT) -- The owners of a ship that nearly hit another as it ran aground in Bangladesh have rejected claims it owes more than $2.5 million to the other vessel's owner and insurers since it did not cause any damage. Amis Integrity SA, which owns a Panama-registered vessel of the same name, said in a Jan. 29 High Court filing that it was not responsible for damage to Solomon Shipping's cargo ship, the M/V Kyriakos. Malta-based Solomon has sued Amis Integrity for $2.5 million in damages that it said it incurred when it was avoiding a collision with Amis Integrity in August 2018....

