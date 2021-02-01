NLRB Acting Prosecutor Picks Cleveland Atty For Deputy Role

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr has tapped regional attorney Iva Y. Choe to be his second in command, the agency confirmed Monday. According to the NLRB's website, Choe began her career in the agency's Cleveland office in 1995 after getting her law degree from Ohio State University and was promoted to supervisory field attorney in 2012 and then to regional attorney for Region 8, Cleveland, in 2014. Choe will now be the acting deputy general counsel at the agency. Choe replaces Alice B. Stock, who was terminated from the agency after refusing a request from the...

