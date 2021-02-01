Consol Can't Appeal Retirees' Bankruptcy Deal, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Monday that Consol Energy doesn't have standing to appeal a bankruptcy settlement between the defunct Murray Energy Holdings Co. and retirees who may seek to hold Consol liable for paying their health and employment benefits under the Coal Act. In a 14-page published opinion written by Bankruptcy Appellate Panel Judge Tracey N. Wise, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Consol Energy Inc. failed to meet the "person aggrieved" standard to challenge the deal because any Coal Act liability will be the result of future litigation rather than the current settlement. "Because the entry of...

