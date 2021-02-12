Dilworth Nabs Debevoise Finance Atty For Philly Office

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- Dilworth Paxson LLP added a new attorney to its Philadelphia office earlier this month, bringing him down from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP's office in New York, where he was a finance associate for five years. Kenneth A. Rich has joined Dilworth's corporate practice, where he will focus on corporate governance, acquisition financing and working capital financing. He said he made the leap to the City of Brotherly Love for personal reasons. "My wife and I were married in October and wanted to move closer to her family in Philadelphia," Rich told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "During my search, I had a simply...

