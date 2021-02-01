Ex-Davis Polk Atty Narrowly Evades Sanctions Bid In Bias Suit

Law360, New York (February 1, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge Monday allowed a former Davis Polk associate to dodge a sanctions motion by his old law firm — the target of the Black attorney's racial bias lawsuit — by letting him cut unsubstantiated claims after a so-called safe harbor deadline. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods had mercy on Kaloma Cardwell and his attorney after repeatedly explaining how their failure to retract certain unsupported allegations of racial bias against former Davis Polk partner Sophia Hudson in their amended complaint would pave the way for possible punishment, allowing them to cut the offending paragraphs after a back and forth...

