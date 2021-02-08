Gunderson Dettmer Picks Up Debt Financing Partner

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP announced it has added a former Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholder as a debt financing specialist in its Boston office. In a statement released last week, Gunderson Dettmer said Jay DelMonico has joined the firm as a partner, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience leading complex commercial finance transactions. "Jay's broad debt financing and restructuring experience will deepen the support we offer company clients firmwide as they grow," Gunderson Dettmer's Boston office leader and founding partner Jay Hachigian said in the statement. "Further, with experience advising on cross-border financing transactions in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS