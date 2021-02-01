Mich. Gov. Wants Sidney Powell, 3 Other Attys Disbarred

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:56 PM EST) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that Sidney Powell and three other attorneys who peddled unsubstantiated election fraud conspiracy theories should be disbarred, telling the Wolverine State's attorney grievance commission and the Texas bar that Powell "did not just tiptoe near a precarious ethical line — she outright crossed it." Powell, who lives in Texas, and Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila represented supporters of former President Donald Trump in an unsuccessful suit in the Eastern District of Michigan that alleged "massive election fraud" in the 2020 presidential election. That suit was based on "false statements" and "brazenly"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS