Baker Botts Lands Bankruptcy Pro From Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has tapped a former Greenberg Traurig LLP finance attorney to join their financial restructuring practice as a partner in Houston amid an uptick in bankruptcy filings in the Southern District of Texas. David R. Eastlake left Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in their restructuring and bankruptcy practice, Baker Botts announced Feb. 1. There, Eastlake spent over a decade representing debtors, creditors, ad hoc committees and others in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Chapter 7 liquidations and out-of-court restructurings. Eastlake told Law360 he's excited to join a firm with "strong Texas roots" as Houston becomes a hub for restructuring work....

