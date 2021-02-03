Hance Scarborough Hires Former Congressman Pete Olson

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Former GOP Congressman Pete Olson has joined Texas-based law firm Hance Scarborough LLP as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Hance Scarborough is a roughly 15-attorney firm focusing on legal and government relations services in Austin and Washington, D.C. Olson represented Texas' 22nd Congressional District in suburban Houston for six terms starting in 2009. In Congress, Olson served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he advocated for the Keystone XL pipeline and NASA's Johnson Space Center. Olson, who will be based predominantly in his home near Houston, told Law360 he's happy to be spending time away from Capitol Hill. ...

