Watchdog Says UK Pension Plans Ignoring Climate Risks

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 12:08 PM GMT) -- The pensions watchdog warned on Tuesday that too few retirement schemes are considering climate risks in their investment strategies, even as the government plans to increase environmental reporting responsibilities for trustees. The Pensions Regulator said that the proportion of defined contribution plans that are considering climate-related risks — such as investment in fossil fuel industries, which can lose value as a result of regulatory changes — doubled between 2019 and 2020. But it still stands at just 43%. The survey, which was carried out between January and March 2020, is published a week after the government opened a consultation on climate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS