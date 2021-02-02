Vast Swipe Fee Suit Cut Down To Sample Size For Trial

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 3:12 PM GMT) -- Hundreds of claims brought by British and European merchants, local councils and others accusing Visa and Mastercard of overcharging them on card purchases will be cut to a handful of sample cases that will head to trial, a specialist competition judge said on Tuesday. Judge Peter Roth of the Competition Appeal Tribunal said it would be "simply unmanageable" for the court to consider each of the claimants' cases individually. He proposed at a case management hearing that just eight claims from different sectors should be heard, given the complexity of the issues. "The only practical and sensible way to take forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS