Telecoms Lose Bid To Block Exec Phone Access In Cartel Suit

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 4:51 PM GMT) -- A court in London dismissed an appeal on Tuesday by three major cellphone networks fighting claims of collusion, rejecting their arguments that an order requiring them to ask their executives for access to personal devices was inappropriate. The Court of Appeal said the order from the High Court, which required Vodafone, O2 and EE to contact some members of staff and ask them to voluntarily hand over their personal mobile phones and other devices, was "a proportionate precursor to the provision of this important disclosure." In his August order, High Court Judge Peter Roth had wanted an independent IT consultant to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS