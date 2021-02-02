Fried Frank, Skadden Guide $190M Nasdaq Divestiture

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Nasdaq will sell its U.S. Treasuries trading business to marketplace operator Tradeweb for $190 million, the parties said Tuesday, a deal steered by Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Nasdaq Inc. said it will sell its Nasdaq Fixed Income business as it looks to focus on high-growth areas such as technology and analytics services. Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a New York-headquartered operator of electronic marketplaces for equities, credit and money markets, among others. The Nasdaq unit will become part of Tradeweb's Dealerweb business, which already has its own service for recently issued,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS