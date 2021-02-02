New Biden Orders Tackle Family Separation, Asylum Revamp

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:39 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden announced a second batch of immigration-focused executive orders on Tuesday, including one aimed at reuniting families separated at the southern border and another to review a Trump policy that penalized immigrants who may need public benefits. President Joe Biden, shown here on Jan. 25, is expected to sign three executive orders Tuesday that are focused on immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In three orders expected to be signed Tuesday, the White House said that the president will take steps to reverse signature Trump administration policies that created roadblocks for asylees and chipped away at options for immigrants to obtain...

