Tozzini Expands Tax, Litigation Areas Ahead Of Tax Reform

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- TozziniFreire Advogados has added a pair of partners to its tax and litigation practices in anticipation of major tax reform in Brazil. Renata Emery joined the firm from Stocche Forbes Advogados to co-lead TozziniFreire's tax team, the firm said in a statement Tuesday. She has worked in the tax area for more than 20 years and focuses on large corporate transactions and reorganizations, TozziniFreire said. The firm also added as a partner Elias Marques, who formerly served as a general counsel at Rumo SA. Emery is the fourth tax partner TozziniFreire has added in a year, the firm said. It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS