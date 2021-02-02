WilmerHale Hires Ex-Promontory Consultant As DC Partner

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The former managing partner of consulting firm Promontory Financial Group and onetime U.S. Treasury Department senior adviser has joined the WilmerHale partnership in D.C., the law firm said Tuesday. Attorney Michael Dawson was hired as a partner in WilmerHale's securities and financial services department, where his expertise on financial- and technology-sector regulatory compliance will be available to WilmerHale clients. He started in the role on Monday. In a Tuesday statement, WilmerHale co-managing partner Robert Novick characterized Dawson as a "builder and leader," adding that the hire adds strength to the firm's financial services team and complements its bank regulation and enforcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS