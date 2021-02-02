Fed. Circ. Mulls Facebook's Alice Win In Internet Chat IP Fight

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- An attorney for Facebook faced sharp questioning at the Federal Circuit on Tuesday over her argument that no evidence exists to justify reversing a district court's invalidation of a Windy City Innovations internet chat patent as being abstract. The line of questioning came during a three-judge panel's consideration of Windy City Innovations LLC's appeal of the September 2019 decision, which it contends can't stand because the district court ignored evidence calling into question whether Facebook had sufficiently shown the claims in the patent cover patent-ineligible subject matter. The district court decision effectively killed its 2015 infringement suit against Facebook in California federal...

