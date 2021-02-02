Tesla Recalls 135K Vehicles Over Touch-Screen Failures

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Tesla is voluntarily recalling almost 135,000 Model S and Model X luxury vehicles for issues with its touch screens while asserting in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the "wear-out condition" isn't a defect and doesn't impact safety. The move by the electric car company follows a Jan. 13 letter from NHTSA requesting a recall for the flash memory device embedded in the screens in 2012-2018 Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Tesla Model X vehicles, which can cause outages in the rearview camera display, defrost/defog control settings and exterior turn signal lighting, according to Tesla's safety recall...

