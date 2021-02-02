Senate Confirms Mayorkas As First Latino To Lead DHS

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate voted 56-43 on Tuesday to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, installing the first Latino and first former refugee to fill the cabinet position overseeing U.S. immigration policy and border security. Mayorkas, whose family fled Cuba in 1960, previously served as deputy secretary of DHS and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the Obama administration before joining WilmerHale. He will now take the helm of a department that has already begun pushing ahead with efforts to unwind Trump-era immigration policies. His nomination faced opposition from Republicans who challenged his record as...

