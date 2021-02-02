Children's Hospital Psych Staffers Get Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- A group of Ohio children's hospital employees who administer cognitive tests can proceed as a conditional class with their claims that the hospital required them to work off the clock before and after shifts and during meal breaks, resulting in unpaid overtime, a federal court ruled. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison granted conditional class certification to the Nationwide Children's Hospital psychometricians, saying they had sufficiently alleged they were covered by the same policy and therefore similar enough for approval. The psychometricians "provided evidence of a widespread unlawful policy or practice, including declarations supporting unpaid pre-shift, post-shift...

