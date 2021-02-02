Immigration Attys Say Biden Can Swiftly Halve Case Backlog

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association urged President Joe Biden to quickly pare down the current backlog of 1.3 million immigration cases, saying that nearly half the cases involve migrants eligible for deportation relief or have been idling for over five years. Leading a group of 165 civil rights and immigration advocacy groups in a Monday letter to the White House, AILA said that the U.S. attorney general could begin a review of the backlog to identify and resolve at least 600,000 cases from the court dockets to improve the efficiency and fairness of a court system stuck in a "state of crisis."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS