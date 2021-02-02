GOP Reps Want Info On Firings Of Top NLRB Prosecutors

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- House Republicans wrote to the White House on Tuesday seeking information about the Biden administration's terminations of the National Labor Relations Board's top prosecutors, saying they wanted to know if the attorneys were removed for "partisan political purposes." In two letters, the GOP legislators said President Joe Biden fired former NLRB general counsel Peter Robb after the attorney rejected a request to resign before the end of his Senate-confirmed four-year term, an appeal that Biden made "just twenty-two minutes after speaking of unity and embracing an orderly transition of power." And deputy general counsel Alice Stock was fired the next day...

