High Court Says FHFA Director Must Be Removable

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the tenure protection given to the Federal Housing Finance Agency's director is unconstitutional but didn't go further to overturn the government's past multibillion-dollar "net worth sweep" of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In a fractured decision, the high court held that a statutory provision that has shielded the FHFA's sole director from being fired by the president over policy differences violates the Constitution's separation of powers, upholding a challenge brought by investors in Fannie and Freddie. The ruling clears the way for the Biden administration to appoint new leadership at the FHFA, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS