ITC Finds Chinese Lawn Mower Engine Imports Hurt US Cos.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously found Tuesday that an influx of imports of lawn mower engines from China is hurting U.S. competitors, paving the way for the U.S. Department of Commerce to issue new import levies this month. These large vertical shaft engines, ranging in size from 225 to 999 cubic centimeters, are used in riding and zero-turn mowers. A previous report from the ITC noted that Chinese engine exports are generally priced lower than those from U.S. producers. U.S. producers have already said that imports are being sold at less than fair value in the U.S. and are being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS