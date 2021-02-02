Ex-US Atty Joins Hemp Trade Group For Ethics Enforcement

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable has hired a former Kentucky U.S. attorney who also served as counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell to oversee the enforcement of its ethics policy as part of the trade group's effort to distinguish hemp businesses from the marijuana industry. Russell Coleman served as the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 until the Biden administration took over last month. He reentered private practice at Frost Brown Todd LLC and took the position with the trade group, which operates in part out of the firm's Lexington, Kentucky, office. At the Hemp Roundtable, Coleman will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS