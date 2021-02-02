Kirkland Steers T-Mobile's $1.95B Buy Of Shentel Wireless Biz

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- T-Mobile will buy the wireless business of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co., also called Shentel, for $1.95 billion in cash, the Kirkland & Ellis LLP-guided target said Tuesday. T-Mobile US Inc. is buying up the assets pursuant to a purchase option stemming from its acquisition of Sprint PCS, which was completed in April. Virginia-headquartered Shentel has an affiliate agreement with Sprint, and the terms of the agreement allowed for T-Mobile's acquisition of the wireless unit, according to Shentel's website. Shentel provides wireless, cable and fiber-optic networks in the mid-Atlantic region, according to its website. Under its affiliate agreement with Sprint, Shentel acts as...

