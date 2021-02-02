Okla. Energy Co. Can't Duck Texas Contract Breach Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court won't let a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based energy company escape a Texas lawsuit alleging it breached a gas-gathering contract, holding that despite the "great deal of emphasis" the company placed on the gas' location in Oklahoma, their contacts in Texas determine jurisdiction. Calyx Energy III LLC was challenging a trial court's September 2019 denial of its request to escape the suit brought by a former business partner, Houston-based Enerfin Resources Limited Partnership. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston explained in a 14-page ruling Tuesday that the "undisputed" location of the gas doesn't factor into the analysis about whether...

