Office-Share Co. Approved For $40M Ch. 11 Financing Deal

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- Flexible workspace provider Knotel Inc. received permission Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to access a portion of a $40 million debtor-in-possession loan as the company pursues a sale process. During a virtual first-day hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath gave interim approval to the debtor for the initial borrowing under the financing package provided by preposition secured lender Digiatech LLC, but only after hearing arguments from Knotel and the Office of the United States Trustee over lien challenge rights. Knotel and Digiatech included a provision in the interim DIP order that would limit the rights of an official committee...

