NJ Hospital Sex Harassment Suit Dismissed For Timeliness

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- A medical office manager who had a consensual affair with a physician, then sued him for sexual harassment, waited too long to file suit against the doctor and the hospital affiliated with his medical group, a New Jersey state judge said. Superior Court Judge Robert Wilson on Thursday granted summary judgment to Holy Name Medical Center Inc. and a doctor who works at one of its affiliates, saying former office employee Kerlly Bobowicz and her husband lacked evidence and filed suit too late. "It was only years after Kerlly's termination for her failure to timely deposit thousands of dollars of co-payments...

