Texas Natural Gas Trader Cops To Nearly $1M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- A former natural gas trader pled guilty Monday to conspiring to commit commodities fraud and wire fraud in an insider trading scheme, marking the federal government's latest enforcement effort against insider trading in the derivatives market. John Ed James, a 51-year-old resident of Katy, Texas, who was the owner and sole principal of an unnamed trading firm, admits in his signed plea agreement to conspiring to misappropriate nonpublic information in fraudulent, pre-arranged trades in natural gas futures contracts. "These conspirators cooked the books and shared the loot — plain and simple," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said Monday in a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS