Biden's IRS Will Still Target Easement Abuse, Official Says

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service remains focused on pursuing potentially abusive syndicated conservation easement transactions even as the administration of President Joe Biden takes the helm, an official with the agency said Thursday. The IRS is still marshaling its resources to pursue conservation easements the agency considers fraudulent, Sunita Lough, deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, said during an online event hosted by Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We have investor exams open and promoter investigations, we are looking at appraisers, preparers," she said. "So right now, we plan to open 100% of investor cases, and we are referring a large number of...

