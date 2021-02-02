Union Fights Flight Attendant's Religious Objections To Dues

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Transport Workers Union is attempting to derail an Allegiant Air flight attendant's suit claiming the union violated anti-discrimination laws that guard against religious bias by making her pay dues that run counter to her Christian faith. Annlee Post can't proceed with her suit alleging TWU failed to honor her religious beliefs about unions because she failed to show how paying agency fees caused her harm, how she will be injured or that she even paid the fees, the union said Monday in a motion asking a Tennessee federal judge to toss the case. "Because there has been no injury to the...

