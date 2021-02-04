Cigna Sued For £37M Over Next Store Card PPI Complaints

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 7:54 PM GMT) -- Cigna Insurance has been sued by insurer PA (GI) Ltd. in an attempt to recover £36.7 million ($50.1 million) it has spent dealing with missold payment protection insurance claims from customers with store cards from retailer Next PLC, claiming the insurer agreed to cover the losses when it acquired the portfolio. PA said in a newly public Jan. 14 High Court filing that it is looking to claw back the £18.4 million that it paid out in redress to Next customers, as well as £18.3 million in complaint handling fees. PA underwrote the controversial insurance, known as PPI, which was sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS