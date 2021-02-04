Vedder Price Elects First Female To Lead Role

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- Chicago-based Vedder Price LLC has elected a veteran attorney with over 25 years of experience at the firm as its operating shareholder, picking the first woman for the role in the firm's nearly 70-year history. Dana Armagno was elected operating shareholder at the start of January, replacing Doug Hambleton who spent over 10 years in the post. "I am gratified to see Dana advance to become the firm's operating shareholder and a member of our executive committee," Vedder Price CEO and President Michael A. Nemeroff said in a statement. "She has earned this senior leadership role during her more than 25...

