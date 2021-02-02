Distributor Can't Dodge Nestlé Gray-Market Product Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has left intact most of a Nestlé USA trademark lawsuit accusing a Mexico-based "free rider" of illegally selling so-called gray-market versions of its Nescafé Clásico and Abuelita drink products. U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra on Monday mostly denied a dismissal bid from Ultra Distribuciones Mundiales SA de CV and Ultra International Distributors Inc., rejecting their argument that Nestlé was wrongly using certain Lanham Act claims to enforce the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The judge disagreed, saying that the suit wasn't trying "to privately enforce the FDCA," which doesn't have a private right of action and...

