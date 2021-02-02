Par Pharma Abusing FDA Process To Foil Rivals, Amneal Says

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- Par Pharmaceutical is looking to sustain huge price hikes for a flagship drug by seeking approval for patent-protected dosing that lacks scientific support and could endanger patients, Amneal Pharmaceuticals told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a petition made public Tuesday. Amneal's 18-page citizen petition unleashed fiery attacks on Par's effort to update the label for blood pressure drug Vasostrict to mirror a newly patented method of dosing with the product's active ingredient, vasopressin. The move follows Par's recent commencement of patent litigation against Amneal and other generics makers over Vasostrict. According to Amneal, the only evidence supporting Par's label change comes...

