Judge Digs In For Drawn-Out Cisco, TecSec Encryption Brawl

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge said Tuesday there was "no sunset" in sight for a drawn-out patent dispute as he considered whether to jettison TecSec's longstanding claim that Cisco Systems Inc. trampled one of its patents on data encryption methods. U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady, near the close of a lengthy hearing during which he looked under the hood at Cisco's router technology, lamented his court's chock-full docket of criminal cases and indicated the civil matter would likely not go to trial until 2022. Judge O'Grady did not tip his hand as to how the court would rule on Cisco's bid for...

