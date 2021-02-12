Bradley Hires Former Winstead Business Divorce Partner

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired a leading business divorce partner from Winstead PC to join its litigation practice group in Dallas. Ladd Hirsch started at Bradley earlier this month, the firm announced, after about three years as a senior business trial partner at Winstead. Hirsch focuses his practice on business divorce and related matters. That specialty has steered him to handle disputes representing companies and individuals across a variety of industries including real estate, manufacturing, energy, health care, construction, technology and insurance. "I was fortunate to have other opportunities to consider, but the firm impressed me with its team-oriented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS