Feds Seek Forfeiture From Trump-Commuted Fraudster

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have asked a Florida federal court to approve the forfeiture of real estate and bank accounts owned by former Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, whose 20-year prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump last year, to partially satisfy a $38.7 million judgment against him. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday asked for permission to take 19 bank accounts and six U.S. properties — three in Miami Beach, two in Chicago and one in Los Angeles — from Esformes. Jurors found him guilty in 2019 on 20 counts of paying and receiving kickbacks, money laundering, bribery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS