Albright Rejects SK Hynix Transfer Bid After Fed. Circ. Order

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright will not move a pair of patent infringement cases against SK Hynix to California, issuing a ruling Tuesday, just one day after the Federal Circuit paused the litigation until he made a decision on the transfer request. In a 17-page order handed down after a hearing on Tuesday morning, Judge Albright denied Hynix's request, filed in May, to transfer two of Netlist's patent cases over memory modules to the Central District of California. He ruled that there isn't enough overlap between those cases and two cases Netlist previously filed in California to require...

