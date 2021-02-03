Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Northwestern Accuses Mitsubishi Of Infringing 'Cobot' Tech

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- Northwestern University has filed suit against Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and its subsidiary, accusing the manufacturer of infringing three patents related to collaborative robots and their configuration systems when it sold similar "cobot" systems.

The university claims that Mitsubishi's collaborative robot systems use Northwestern's patented systems, configuration systems and multifunction hubs by integrating similar designs into its own technology, which it purportedly is selling and importing into the United States.

Pictured above is a cobot, a programmable robotic assist device meant to work alongside humans in a shared workspace. Northwestern researchers Dr. Michael A. Peshkin and Dr. J. Edward Colgate are the inventors of...

