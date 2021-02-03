UK Says £500M TV Insurance Scheme Saved 20,000 Jobs

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 12:39 PM GMT) -- The government said it has insured 160 television and film productions against the risk of cancellation or delay caused by the COVID-19 outbreak as part of its £500 million ($682 million) effort to kickstart the beleaguered arts sector. The Film and TV Production Restart Scheme has protected almost 20,000 jobs since it was launched four months ago, HM Treasury said on Tuesday. The initiative was launched to provide insurance on commercial terms to movie productions that have been unable to find appropriate cover. Many insurers have introduced sweeping exclusions to policies for cancellations or delays caused by the pandemic. "The scheme fills...

