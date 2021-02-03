Ex-Bank Exec Loses Bid To Stay $900M Fraud Repayment

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 6:18 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Wednesday to pause an order requiring a former banker to repay millions to Trust National Bank for his part in a scheme to funnel money out of the Russian lender. Daniel Toledano QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, ruled that the "interests of justice would not be served" by granting a stay after Sergey Belyaev and two other former Trust National Bank officials were ordered to repay $900 million in January 2020. The court had held then that they had moved cash out of the Russian lender for their own benefit. Belyaev has not paid anything...

