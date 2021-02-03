Wagamama Fights Landlord's Attempts To Force Retail Lease

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 4:50 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Wagamama urged a London court on Wednesday to dismiss a move by one of its landlords seeking to prevent the restaurant chain from backing out of a lease, saying a letter cited by the shopping center's owner falls short of forcing its hand. The High Court has to decide whether a 2016 letter sent by the landlord, Performance Retail, to Wagamama can force the pan-Asian food chain to take up the lease of a retail unit in a shopping center in Eastbourne, southern England. Wagamama says the letter cannot do so. Christopher Heather QC, counsel for Wagamama, said the letter...

