Dollar General Inks $1.8M Deal In Infant Drug False Ad Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- Dollar General reached a deal Tuesday to end false ad claims that it sold an infant pain reliever at three times the price as its chemically identical child version, agreeing to a $1.8 million fund to reimburse customers and an injunction not to sell the product without clearer labeling. The plaintiff, David Levy, filed the unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the settlement with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The deal, if approved, will be a global settlement of his putative class action over Dollar General's sales of DG Health Infants' Acetaminophen. The $1.8 million fund...

